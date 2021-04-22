Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Electronic Arts (EA) and AutoNation (AN)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Electronic Arts (EA) and AutoNation (AN).
Electronic Arts (EA)
In a report released today, Tyler Parker from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.04.
According to TipRanks.com, Parker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Parker covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, SciPlay, and Zynga.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $162.56 average price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
AutoNation (AN)
In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on AutoNation, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.49, close to its 52-week high of $99.78.
According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 55.4% success rate. Jonas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Lordstown Motors.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AutoNation with a $100.60 average price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.