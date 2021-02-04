Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO) with bullish sentiments.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained a Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 62.4% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on e.l.f. Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report released today, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Aegis Capital analyst Rommel Dionisio maintained a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.76.

Dionisio has an average return of 63.0% when recommending Vista Outdoor.

According to TipRanks.com, Dionisio is ranked #819 out of 7271 analysts.

Vista Outdoor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.22, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on VSTO: