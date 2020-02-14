Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ducommun (DCO), IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Universal Electronics (UEIC)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ducommun (DCO), IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Universal Electronics (UEIC).

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 54.0% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ducommun with a $52.50 average price target.

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $138.00 average price target, which is a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $151.00 price target.

Universal Electronics (UEIC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen maintained a Buy rating on Universal Electronics today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.79.

Sinderen has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Universal Electronics.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is ranked #3243 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Electronics with a $70.00 average price target.

