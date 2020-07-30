Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: DR Horton (DHI), Monro Muffler (MNRO) and Altria Group (MO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on DR Horton (DHI), Monro Muffler (MNRO) and Altria Group (MO).

DR Horton (DHI)

In a report released today, Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.35, close to its 52-week high of $70.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettinari is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 71.2% success rate. Pettinari covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Silgan Holdings, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DR Horton is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.07, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Monro Muffler (MNRO)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Stephanie Benjamin maintained a Hold rating on Monro Muffler today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Benjamin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Transport Services, Echo Global Logistics, and Kar Auction Services.

The the analyst consensus on Monro Muffler is currently a Hold rating.

Altria Group (MO)

Citigroup analyst Adam Spielman maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.67.

Spielman has an average return of 5.8% when recommending Altria Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Spielman is ranked #5426 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altria Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.70, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

