Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: DR Horton (DHI) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DR Horton (DHI) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) with bullish sentiments.

DR Horton (DHI)

BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.72, close to its 52-week high of $78.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DR Horton with a $78.75 average price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released today, Elizabeth Lane Suzuki from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Suzuki is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Suzuki covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Tractor Supply, and Home Depot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Floor & Decor Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.00, a -4.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

