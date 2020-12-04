Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dollarama (OtherDLMAF) and Roku (ROKU)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dollarama (DLMAF) and Roku (ROKU).

Dollarama (DLMAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama yesterday and set a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollarama with a $43.67 average price target, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Roku, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $289.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 67.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roku is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $249.89, representing a -11.4% downside. In a report issued on November 24, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ROKU: