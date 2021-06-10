Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dollarama (OtherDLMAF) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dollarama (DLMAF) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT).

Dollarama (DLMAF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Dollarama, with a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.71, close to its 52-week high of $46.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Primo Water, and Aritzia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollarama is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.61, implying a 129.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to ChargePoint Holdings today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 65.3% and a 63.6% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChargePoint Holdings with a $33.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CHPT: