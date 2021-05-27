Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Mondelez International (MDLZ).

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.0% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Dollar Tree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.00.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.63, close to its 52-week high of $64.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 70.4% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Constellation Brands, and Colgate-Palmolive.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.27, representing a 7.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $68.00 price target.

