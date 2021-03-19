Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dollar General (DG) and Nike (NKE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dollar General (DG) and Nike (NKE).

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released yesterday, Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is ranked #6211 out of 7396 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $231.70 average price target, implying a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Nike (NKE)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Hold rating on Nike today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.17, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.5% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $165.63 average price target.

