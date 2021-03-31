Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dollar General (DG) and Freshpet (FRPT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dollar General (DG) and Freshpet (FRPT) with bullish sentiments.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $202.52.

Tarlowe has an average return of 0.9% when recommending Dollar General.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is ranked #5334 out of 7413 analysts.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $228.92, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Freshpet (FRPT)

In a report released today, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Freshpet, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.67, close to its 52-week high of $173.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 53.6% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Inter Parfums, and Nordstrom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freshpet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.00.

