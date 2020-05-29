Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dollar General (DG) and Burlington Stores (BURL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dollar General (DG) and Burlington Stores (BURL) with bullish sentiments.

Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General, with a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $189.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 56.6% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $203.30 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores today and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 61.1% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Burlington Stores with a $227.40 average price target, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

