Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dollar General (DG) and American Eagle (AEO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dollar General (DG) and American Eagle (AEO) with bullish sentiments.

Dollar General (DG)

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $213.55.

Tarlowe has an average return of 7.0% when recommending Dollar General.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is ranked #4906 out of 7455 analysts.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.31, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

American Eagle (AEO)

In a report released yesterday, Janie Stichter from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.98, close to its 52-week high of $33.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 61.7% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Eagle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.18, implying a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

