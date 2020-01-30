Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Qorvo (QRVO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Qorvo (QRVO) with bullish sentiments.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Dolby Laboratories, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.84, close to its 52-week high of $70.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Dolby Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.00.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity reiterated a Buy rating on Qorvo. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.57, close to its 52-week high of $118.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Snyder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom, and Cree.

Qorvo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.75, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

