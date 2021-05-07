Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT), Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) and Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT), Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) and Lifetime Brands (LCUT) with bullish sentiments.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions, with a price target of $3.80. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.38, close to its 52-week high of $3.74.

Wilson has an average return of 101.1% when recommending DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #472 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DIRTT Environmental Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.31.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings today and set a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.54, close to its 52-week high of $116.58.

According to TipRanks.com, McShane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 68.2% success rate. McShane covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.77, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Lifetime Brands, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.46, close to its 52-week high of $16.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Inter Parfums, and Helen Of Troy.

The the analyst consensus on Lifetime Brands is currently a Hold rating.

