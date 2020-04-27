Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Tractor Supply (TSCO) and PulteGroup (PHM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Tractor Supply (TSCO) and PulteGroup (PHM).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods on April 23 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Burlington Stores.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.38, implying a 38.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Tractor Supply on April 23 and set a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 68.2% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tractor Supply with a $102.63 average price target, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

PulteGroup (PHM)

In a report issued on April 23, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PulteGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.27, representing a 46.8% upside. In a report issued on April 23, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

