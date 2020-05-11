Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Primo Water (PRMW) and Dorel Industries (OtherDIIBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Primo Water (PRMW) and Dorel Industries (DIIBF).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report issued on May 8, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Advance Auto Parts, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dick’s Sporting Goods with a $34.46 average price target, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Primo Water (PRMW)

In a report issued on May 8, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Spectrum Brands Holdings, and Mondelez International.

Primo Water has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.18, which is a 48.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Dorel Industries (DIIBF)

RBC Capital analyst Sabahat Khan maintained a Hold rating on Dorel Industries on May 8 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is ranked #5579 out of 6561 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dorel Industries is a Hold with an average price target of $1.18.

