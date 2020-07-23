Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) and Sprouts Farmers (SFM).

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.40, close to its 52-week high of $49.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 74.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.29, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh downgraded Sprouts Farmers to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.31, close to its 52-week high of $28.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $24.31 average price target, a -13.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

