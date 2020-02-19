Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dell Technologies (DELL) and Aptiv (APTV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dell Technologies (DELL) and Aptiv (APTV) with bullish sentiments.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Juniper Networks, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.00.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Chris McNally from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.02.

McNally has an average return of 25.3% when recommending Aptiv.

According to TipRanks.com, McNally is ranked #1902 out of 5925 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptiv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.25, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

