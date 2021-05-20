Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Performance Food Group (PFGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Performance Food Group (PFGC) with bullish sentiments.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor yesterday and set a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $323.16, close to its 52-week high of $353.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.7% and a 42.0% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $401.00 average price target, representing a 23.0% upside. In a report issued on May 17, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Buy rating on Performance Food Group on May 18 and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Saleh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 73.3% success rate. Saleh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Texas Roadhouse, and Kura Sushi USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performance Food Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.43, implying a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

