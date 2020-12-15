Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Murphy USA (MUSA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Murphy USA (MUSA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Hold rating on Deckers Outdoor today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $294.90, close to its 52-week high of $301.94.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 61.7% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $312.50 average price target.

Murphy USA (MUSA)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Murphy USA. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Murphy USA with a $135.00 average price target.

