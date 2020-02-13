Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Dana Holding (DAN) and TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dana Holding (DAN) and TreeHouse Foods (THS).

Dana Holding (DAN)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Dana Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.50.

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.07, close to its 52-week low of $43.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 35.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

TreeHouse Foods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.50.

