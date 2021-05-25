Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Daimler (OtherDDAIF), AutoZone (AZO) and Dollar General (DG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF), AutoZone (AZO) and Dollar General (DG) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Arndt Ellinghorst from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.30, close to its 52-week high of $93.42.

Ellinghorst has an average return of 34.6% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellinghorst is ranked #7082 out of 7524 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.66, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR115.00 price target.

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released today, Bret Jordan from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1455.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1448.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Jordan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Jordan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Lithia Motors, and O’Reilly Auto.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1596.43 average price target, which is a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1700.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.15.

Tarlowe has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Dollar General.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarlowe is ranked #5121 out of 7524 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dollar General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $228.92, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

