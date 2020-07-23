Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Daimler (DDAIF) and Unilever NV (UNLVF).

Daimler (DDAIF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is ranked #4609 out of 6815 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $48.02, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR48.00 price target.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

RBC Capital analyst James Edwardes Jones maintained a Sell rating on Unilever NV today and set a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Jones is ranked #3342 out of 6815 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $56.63, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, UBS also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR43.00 price target.

