Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Arndt Ellinghorst from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR114.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $91.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.42.

Ellinghorst has an average return of 34.8% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellinghorst is ranked #7145 out of 7517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $116.12 average price target, a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley upgraded PUMA SE NPV to Buy, with a price target of EUR102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.73.

