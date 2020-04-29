Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and Pinduoduo (PDD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daimler (DDAIF) and Pinduoduo (PDD) with bullish sentiments.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 54.1% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Ferrari.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $36.36 average price target, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR35.00 price target.

Pinduoduo (PDD)

KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung maintained a Buy rating on Pinduoduo today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.06, close to its 52-week high of $53.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 38.4% success rate. Chung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, CooTek (Cayman), and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinduoduo with a $46.06 average price target, implying a -10.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $52.50 price target.

