Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Daimler (OtherDDAIF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (OtherHBBHF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Daimler (DDAIF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Frank Schwope from Norddeutsche Landesbank maintained a Hold rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.60, close to its 52-week high of $66.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwope is ranked #7026 out of 7100 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $67.02 average price target, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR53.00 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

In a report released today, Thomas Maul from DZ BANK AG maintained a Hold rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Maul is ranked #3800 out of 7100 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co with a $137.76 average price target.

