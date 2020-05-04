Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CVS Health (CVS), The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CVS Health (CVS), The Lovesac Company (LOVE) and The Estée Lauder Companies (EL).

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report released today, Lisa Gill from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.45.

Gill has an average return of 2.0% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is ranked #275 out of 6515 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $83.43 average price target, a 41.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The Lovesac Company (LOVE)

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on The Lovesac Company, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 66.4% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

The Lovesac Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.20, representing a 49.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on The Estée Lauder Companies, with a price target of $179.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 54.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Edgewell Personal Care, Mondelez International, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The Estée Lauder Companies with a $188.71 average price target, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on April 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

