Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CVS Health (CVS) and PepsiCo (PEP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CVS Health (CVS) and PepsiCo (PEP) with bullish sentiments.

CVS Health (CVS)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.86.

Hie has an average return of 1.4% when recommending CVS Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #2353 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PepsiCo (PEP)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo today and set a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $133.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 67.2% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

PepsiCo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.