Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: CVS Health (CVS) and Hershey Co (HSY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CVS Health (CVS) and Hershey Co (HSY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CVS Health (CVS)

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to CVS Health. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 75.3% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and Addus Homecare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hershey Co (HSY)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co today and set a price target of $146.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.00, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.