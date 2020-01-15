Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Cubic (CUB) and Nvidia (NVDA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cubic (CUB) and Nvidia (NVDA) with bullish sentiments.

Cubic (CUB)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Cubic, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.00, an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $247.28, close to its 52-week high of $252.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 77.2% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $250.96 average price target, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, Benchmark Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $275.00 price target.

