Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST), Casey’s General (CASY) and Burlington Stores (BURL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST), Casey’s General (CASY) and Burlington Stores (BURL).

Costco (COST)

In a report issued on May 29, Michael Baker from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Costco, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $308.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $332.00, implying a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $328.00 price target.

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report issued on May 28, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Casey’s General, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.60.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores on May 29 and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $209.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $231.80, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

