Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and TreeHouse Foods (THS).

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Costco, with a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $379.37, close to its 52-week high of $393.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and e.l.f. Beauty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $389.76 average price target, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Telsey Advisory also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $390.00 price target.

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 74.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

TreeHouse Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.33.

