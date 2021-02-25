Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and TJX Companies (TJX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Costco (COST) and TJX Companies (TJX) with bullish sentiments.

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Costco, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $340.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 65.4% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, United Natural Foods, and Albertsons Companies.

Costco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $403.47.

TJX Companies (TJX)

In a report released yesterday, Lorraine Hutchinson from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on TJX Companies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.86, close to its 52-week high of $71.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ulta Beauty, Tapestry, and Kohl’s.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TJX Companies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.22, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

