Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Costco (COST) and Lululemon Athletica (LULU) with bullish sentiments.

Costco (COST)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Buy rating on Costco yesterday and set a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $372.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $396.94 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Telsey Advisory also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $430.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $369.07, close to its 52-week high of $399.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 79.7% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lumber Liquidators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $403.20 average price target, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $430.00 price target.

