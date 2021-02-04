Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and GrubHub (GRUB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and GrubHub (GRUB).

Costco (COST)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Costco today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $354.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Costco is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $402.63, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

GrubHub (GRUB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

GrubHub has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.33.

