Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Costco (COST) and GrubHub (GRUB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Costco (COST) and GrubHub (GRUB).

Costco (COST)

In a report released today, Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Costco, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $354.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and United Natural Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Costco with a $402.63 average price target, a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

GrubHub (GRUB)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrubHub with a $73.33 average price target.

