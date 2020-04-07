Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Corning (GLW) and Berry Global Group (BERY)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Corning (GLW) and Berry Global Group (BERY) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Corning (GLW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Corning today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.71, close to its 52-week low of $17.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 48.8% success rate. Marshall covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as CommScope Holding, Lumentum Holdings, and Viavi Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.25, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Berry Global Group today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Element Solutions, and Avery Dennison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Berry Global Group with a $51.14 average price target.

