Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB) and Kratos Defense (KTOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB) and Kratos Defense (KTOS) with bullish sentiments.

Cooper Tire Rubber (CTB)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Cooper Tire Rubber, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Shotspotter.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cooper Tire Rubber with a $40.00 average price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 53.1% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

