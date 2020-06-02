Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Constellation Brands (STZ) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Constellation Brands (STZ) and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS).

Constellation Brands (STZ)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Sell rating on Constellation Brands today and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $174.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Craft Brewers Alliance, Brown-Forman B, and Molson Coors.

Constellation Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.75.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Dick’s Sporting Goods today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.69, representing a -10.3% downside. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

