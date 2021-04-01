Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Conn’s (CONN), Guess (GES) and Wayfair (W)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Conn’s (CONN), Guess (GES) and Wayfair (W) with bullish sentiments.

Conn’s (CONN)

Jefferies analyst Kyle Joseph maintained a Buy rating on Conn’s yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.45, close to its 52-week high of $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Joseph is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 77.0% success rate. Joseph covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Diversified Holdings, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Pennantpark Investment.

Conn’s has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Guess (GES)

Jefferies analyst Janie Stichter maintained a Buy rating on Guess yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 59.5% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Guess has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair yesterday and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $314.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Matuszewski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 84.0% success rate. Matuszewski covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tempur Sealy, Home Depot, and Leslie’s.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $334.06, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $395.00 price target.

