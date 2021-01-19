Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

UBS analyst David Lesne maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin on January 15 and set a price target of EUR121.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $129.75, close to its 52-week high of $134.00.

Lesne has an average return of 5.9% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #1233 out of 7233 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $142.24 average price target, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Goldman Sachs analyst John Ennis CFA maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF119.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.21.

CFA has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3449 out of 7233 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $130.04, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on January 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF125.00 price target.

