Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $140.00, equals to its 52-week high of $140.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 60.5% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Stellantis, and Daimler.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.02, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler received a Buy rating and an EUR80.00 price target from Oddo BHF analyst Michael Foundoukidis today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.88, close to its 52-week high of $78.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Foundoukidis is ranked #3378 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.21, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR66.00 price target.

