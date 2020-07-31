Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and GrubHub (GRUB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and GrubHub (GRUB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report released today, Rick Patel from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Columbia Sportswear. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 34.9% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Lululemon Athletica, and Oxford Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Columbia Sportswear with a $91.00 average price target, which is a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

GrubHub (GRUB)

In a report released today, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.20, close to its 52-week high of $73.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for GrubHub with a $68.43 average price target, representing a -2.4% downside. In a report issued on July 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

