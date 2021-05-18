Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Columbia Care (OtherCCHWF), VF (VFC) and Home Depot (HD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Columbia Care (CCHWF), VF (VFC) and Home Depot (HD).

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

In a report released yesterday, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 56.2% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Acreage Holdings Inc Class D, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Columbia Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.31.

VF (VFC)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on VF today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.65, close to its 52-week high of $90.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $100.40 average price target, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Home Depot. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $320.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 75.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $351.57.

