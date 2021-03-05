Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Columbia Care (OtherCCHWF), Nordstrom (JWN) and BRP (DOOO)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Columbia Care (CCHWF), Nordstrom (JWN) and BRP (DOOO).

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

In a report issued on January 13, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care, with a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.92, close to its 52-week high of $7.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 55.8% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Care is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.88, representing a 38.2% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Nordstrom (JWN)

In a report issued on January 13, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Nordstrom, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 54.6% success rate. Altschwager covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nordstrom is a Hold with an average price target of $38.70, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on January 14, Telsey Advisory also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

BRP (DOOO)

In a report issued on February 11, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on BRP, with a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.76, close to its 52-week high of $78.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Fox Factory Holding.

BRP has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.54, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$102.00 price target.

