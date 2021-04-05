Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Columbia Care (OtherCCHWF), Casey’s General (CASY) and Trigano SA (OtherTGNOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Columbia Care (CCHWF), Casey’s General (CASY) and Trigano SA (TGNOF) with bullish sentiments.

Columbia Care (CCHWF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Care on March 16 and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 134.4% and a 78.4% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Fire & Flower Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Care is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.37, a 57.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

Casey’s General (CASY)

Jefferies analyst Matthew Fishbein maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General on March 24 and set a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.70, close to its 52-week high of $221.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and SpartanNash Co.

Casey’s General has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $221.11, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $224.00 price target.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

In a report issued on March 24, Trion Reid from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA, with a price target of EUR185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Reid is ranked #621 out of 7423 analysts.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.80, which is a 105.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR170.00 price target.

