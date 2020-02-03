Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Colgate-Palmolive (CL), DuPont de Nemours (DD) and Celanese (CE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Colgate-Palmolive (CL), DuPont de Nemours (DD) and Celanese (CE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Citigroup analyst Wendy Nicholson maintained a Hold rating on Colgate-Palmolive today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.93, close to its 52-week high of $76.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 59.4% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Procter & Gamble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colgate-Palmolive is a Hold with an average price target of $75.30, which is a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on DuPont de Nemours today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.97, close to its 52-week low of $50.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DuPont de Nemours is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.50.

Celanese (CE)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Celanese, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 62.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA, RPM International, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celanese is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.20, which is a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

