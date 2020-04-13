Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Coherent (COHR), Itron (ITRI) and Photronics (PLAB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coherent (COHR), Itron (ITRI) and Photronics (PLAB) with bullish sentiments.

Coherent (COHR)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Coherent, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $112.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.60.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $91.00 average price target.

Photronics (PLAB)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Photronics, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Richard covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Technologies International, SolarEdge Technologies, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Photronics with a $15.00 average price target, a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

