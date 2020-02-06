Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Coherent (COHR) and TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coherent (COHR) and TTM Technologies (TTMI).

Coherent (COHR)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Coherent, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 53.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherent is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $185.00, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

TTM Technologies (TTMI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on TTM Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.08, close to its 52-week high of $16.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TTM Technologies with a $17.25 average price target.

