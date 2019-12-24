Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Codexis (CDXS) and Limoneira Co (LMNR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Codexis (CDXS) and Limoneira Co (LMNR) with bullish sentiments.

Codexis (CDXS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Codexis today and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Codexis with a $22.50 average price target.

Limoneira Co (LMNR)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve maintained a Buy rating on Limoneira Co today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcadia Biosciences, AgroFresh Solutions, and Yield10 Bioscience.

Limoneira Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

